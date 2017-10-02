Packed House on Hand for TargetSolutions' Annual Networking & Training Workshop

TargetSolutions, the leader in online training management applications for fire departments, hosted its annual Networking & Training Workshop on Tuesday in San Diego.

More than 70 attendees from fire departments across the country packed the Marriott Gaslamp Quarter's Altitude Sky Lounge to meet with TargetSolutions account managers and mingle with other training officers.

The highlight of the afternoon was the awards presentation, which honors customers who give so much to TargetSolutions and share the same commitment of providing exceptional fire department training.

Capt. Benjamin Banks of the city of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department was presented with the Technology Achievement Award, which goes to an individual who is consistently looking to maximize TargetSolutions' web-based system. Banks was the choice because of his forward-thinking mindset for his metro agency's training program.

“Our department in general is trying to use technology more and more, all the time for everything,” said Banks, who has been managing the department’s training platform for the last year. “That’s really been a directive of our mayor and our fire chief, so this falls right in line with that.”

The ability to measure training hours – as well as other key performance indicators related to training – is critical to LAFD, which has increased its utilization of the TargetSolutions platform since Banks took on his current role.

“Being able to provide metrics, that’s what it’s all about,” Banks said. “I hear that across the fire service. Metrics, it’s the numbers, it’s the totals, really being able to show the work that we’re doing, the training that people in the fire stations and otherwise are doing, it’s all about being able to put those numbers on. Unless you have technology that can support that, it’s going to be very difficult. And then having technology that can make that job even easier, I mean that’s what the goal is. TargetSolutions has definitely helped us in that regard.”

Battalion Chief Matt Barnes of Southern Marin (CA) Fire Department was given the Vanguard Award, which goes each year to someone who exemplifies dedication in the delivery of fire department training. Barnes has consistently worked to maximize TargetSolutions and help his agency streamline training and compliance.

“The fire service changes and evolves on a daily basis and the only way to stay current is to research and go out and perform skills based off the information that you’ve gathered and learned from the past,” said Barnes, who has been with the agency for the last 15 years. “We’ve had some significant near misses in our organization. We’ve had two line-of-duty deaths in our organizations due to health, so training is very near and dear to me. I think it’s the fabric of what makes someone become a good, proficient performing individual in the fire service.”

The final award went to Capt. Jamie Young of the St. Charles Fire Department in Missouri. The Helping Hand is delivered each year to someone who goes above and beyond to assist TargetSolutions or their neighboring agencies who are using the platform. Young's department hosted a team of TargetSolutions videographers in 2016 for a special training shoot and the footage is being used in TargetSolutions' upcoming NFPA 1410 training series, which is scheduled for release in March.

Young was not in attendance, but he recorded a video message that was played during the event.

"On behalf of myself and the St. Charles Fire Department I want to say thank you to TargetSolutions for such a wonderful recognition," Young said. "It's been a pleasure working with this company to bring such cutting-edge technology to the forefront of the fire service. It's this cutting-edge technology that is keeping us safer and smarter on the fireground. TargetSolutions has helped us and countless others across the country and I'm personally looking forward to many future projects."

