Bronto Welcomes Visitors to AWEA in Anaheim

With a whopping 295-feet of overhead reach, the Bronto S 295 HLA is displayed at the entrance to the American Wind Energy Association’s Windpower 2017 Registration area in Anaheim, California, on May 22-25, 2017. It is one of the largest machines available for tackling high-level access work on America’s wind farms.

Teaming up with Bronto Distributor TGM Wind Services in Booth 3879, the group will highlight the advantages of using aerial devices like the S 295 HLA (High Level Articulated) for safely and quickly accessing almost any exterior area on a turbine.

Bronto to Show Huge Aerial at NATE | Bronto Skylift to Display 291-Foot-Tall Aerial Platform at FDIC International 2017 | E-ONE Bronto F100 Aerial



[Native Advertisement]

The Bronto Skylift S 295 HLA features a 295-foot (90 m) working height and 104 feet (32 m) of horizontal outreach. With an overall weight of 110,300 pounds, it can be driven almost anywhere and is even expected to pass the stringent California permit requirements. Once on site, it is fully operational in a matter in minutes with only the touch of a button.

When elevated, the S 295 HLA can withstand winds speeds up to 28 mph (12.5 m/s) and can lift up to 1,543 pounds (700 kg) of men and materials in an extendable 12-foot x 3-foot, fully enclosed platform.

Mounted on a Tor Truck 12 x 6 rear-wheel steer chassis, the S 295 HLA displayed at AWEA will be delivered to TGM Wind Services after the show. With this addition TGM will now own 15 of these huge machines along with other Bronto models featuring 230-foot, 173-foot and 150-foot working heights. All are available for rent with driver and operator.

For more information, please contact Janne Pulkkinen, Vice President, Bronto Skylift Inc, tel. 321 666 0286, janne.pulkkinen@brontoskylift.com.

www.brontoskylift.com

www.tgmwind.com