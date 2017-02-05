Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation, Milliken & Company Join Innovative Forces to Assist First Responders Through Excellence, Ethics, and Leadership

The Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation welcomed Milliken & Company to the fire service and honored to be sharing in the mission of developing health and safety innovations for firefighter culture and the communities they serve. By combining science with design and insights, Milliken tackles the issues and concerns of today. Every day, their community of innovators is invigorated by the challenge of finding creative ways to enhance people’s lives and makes the world around us easier, safer, more sustainable and more beautiful.

Milliken has long led the way for “knowledge based” investment, employing over 100 PhDs. Since foundering in 1865, 2200 U.S. Patents have been accumulated - and more than 5,000 patents worldwide.

With over 50 years of FR fabric manufacturing expertise for industrial workwear and military protection, Milliken is excited to expand their knowledge of flame resistant fabrics into the fire service industry through the Milliken ResQ™ brand. Milliken has a long history of doing good and is extending that dedication to educating end users in fire service on risk assessments and the science behind FR fabric technologies. Milliken is very passionate about protecting those who protect us.

Firefighters dedicate their lives to the service of others and are now facing a new challenge to survival. The challenge is fighting cancer from selflessly giving to others. The Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation was established in 2004 to provide international outreach, U.S. support and resource assistance programs for firefighters and family members that are stricken by cancer.

The Foundation is creating state of the art programs for cancer education, awareness, research, and prevention to ensure the quality of life and retirement of firefighters around the world. Through grassroots efforts and “out-of-the-box” problem-solving skills, the FFCF team continues to forge relationships with strategic partners offering experts in science and medicine to improve fire service culture. “Milliken & Company is a long-time leader in creating and manufacturing made in U.S.A. products. We are honored to be selected to work with an organization that so highly values workplace ethics, safety and health,” stated Cindy Ell, FFCF President.

The Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation has been promoting knowledge, awareness and advocacy for firefighters for nearly 15 years, with the Founder’s work encompassing over 25 years. Through our S.P.E.A.R program we Support, Promote, Educate, Assist and provide Research to active and retired firefighters as well as family members of those battling cancer. For more information, visit www.ffcancer.org.

For 150 years, Milliken has been innovating with the purpose to explore, discover and create ways to enhance people’s lives. With expertise across a breadth of disciplines, including specialty chemical, floor covering and performance materials, we work around the world every day to add true value to people’s lives, improve health and safety, and help make this world more sustainable. For more information, visit www.milliken.com