MedixSafe Introduces KARE Key Cabinet

MedixSafe, a leader in the access control cabinet market, is pleased to introduce KARE. This Key Access Ready Enclosure is a heavy duty key control cabinet with an HID format card reader and key override built right into the electronic lock.

The KARE reader features a Wiegand output so it can be connected to any access control panel.

Much more than merely a place to store keys, it gives the user control over their keys by limiting access to authorized users only and knowledge of who has accessed keys and when.

The 16"H x 13.5"W x 4.5"D enclosure has a polymer swing handle lock, and the built-in HID SE® card reader accepts 125 kHz Prox cards. This allows users to use their existing cards. Access to the KARE key cabinet is then controlled by your existing access control database. Included are 48 Key Tag Holders that can hold multiple keys or a set of keys. Each key tag easily snaps open so that names and/or numbers of keys can be inserted. An Excel template is included for printing labels. When a different key is placed on the tag a new label can easily be printed and installed. The Excel template also allows changing label fonts and sizes.

"MedixSafe is committed to delivering the very best in key control," says Jim Turner, President, MedixSafe. "The KARE product is unique in that it's designed to be connected to an access control system. Users can use their own existing access control cards and software to control who has access to this cabinet."

For more information, please visit http://medixsafe.com/ or call1-855-633-4972.