Paul Conway Fire Announces New Partnership

Paul Conway Fire is excited to partner with CMC Rescue Equipment. “We are proud to be a full line dealer of CMC’s highly specialized rescue equipment,” said Lee Kasten, Sales Director. “CMC has a long history of serving the fire and rescue industry, and their commitment to quality is one of the same values that we stand behind.”

With the addition of CMC Rescue Equipment’s full line of products, Paul Conway Fire continues to provide top level products with top level customer service.

At this time, individuals can request a quote or get more information from Paul Conway Fire here: http://fire.paulconwayshields.com/information-request. Products will be launching on Fire.paulconwayshields.com in the upcoming weeks.

[Native Advertisement]

Paul Conway Fire is a division of Paul Conway Shields, a family owned business with proven performance since 1985. Firefighting heritage runs deep within this organization, spanning three generations, with founder Paul J. Conway (retired Chief of Operations - Milwaukee, WI Fire Dept.) as President. To learn more about Paul Conway Fire, visit Fire.paulconwayshields.com.