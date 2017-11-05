Ram Air Announces Hometown Heroes Gear Dryer Giveaway

Ram Air Gear Dryer, a manufacturer of dryers made exclusively for drying personal protective equipment, recently announced their 2017 Hometown Heroes Gear Dryer Giveaway. The sweepstakes—open to employees, volunteers or retirees of any fire department within the United States or Canada—will award one lucky fire department with a new Ram Air Gear Dryer.

The 2017 Hometown Heroes Gear Dryer Giveaway was established by Ram Air Gear Dryers as a salute to the firefighters that serve our country and marks the second year of the sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

“As a firefighter-owned company, we have a sincere appreciation of preserving the safety of firefighters and those they serve. Our gear dryers help reduce the risks associated with dirty, wet gear and, as such, we are proud to salute our hometown heroes with this giveaway for the second year in a row,” said Lance Dornn, president of Ram Air.

To enter the sweepstakes, please visit www.ramairgeardryer.com/about/hometown-hero-2. For more information on Ram Air Gear Dryers or to find your nearest Ram Air dealer, please visit www.ramairgeardryer.com or contact us at 855-393-3379 (USA) or 888-393-3379 (Canada).

About Ram Air

A firefighter-owned company, Ram Air provides a full range of dryers made exclusively for drying personal protective equipment including bunker gear, immersion/hazmat suits, helmets, gloves, boots, face masks and SCBAs. Their patented dryers use heated or ambient air with powerful fans that push air through gear from the inside out. The large volume of air effectively dries gear in a fraction of the time—getting firefighters back to action fast. NFPA compliant, Ram Air Gear Dryers are built with the highest quality components and set standards beyond any other competitor’s products. The company strives to provide unmatched customer service and quality products that ensure personnel gear is in top operating condition—ultimately preserving the safety of firefighters and those they serve.