Scott Safety Launches the Protégé SG Reusable Single Gas Monitor and MasterDock II

Scott Safety, a global leader in innovative personal protective equipment and safety devices, is pleased to introduce the Protégé SG, a reusable single gas monitor, and the MasterDock II, an expandable docking station.

The Protégé SG is a reusable single gas monitor that is interchangeable to detect 13 gases which provides maximum flexibility when dealing with unknown gas hazards. With smart sensors, including both low power IR and electrochemical options, the Protégé SG offers versatility in a reusable solution. The swappable sensors are equipped with smart sensor board technology providing automatic recognition of sensor type and updating relevant information on the LCD display while downloading the required calibration parameters.

Maintaining an IP66/67 rating, global regulatory approvals, multi-language display, and internal data logging for up to 5,000 events, the Protégé SG provides industrial workers and first responder’s the ability to focus on the task at hand and not on their equipment.

The Protégé SG is the first in a new line of cost-effective high performance portable gas monitors being introduced by Scott Safety. All Protégé devices will have a similar look, feel and user interface as well as standard features, such as smart plug and play sensors and lithium/alkaline battery options that are interchangeable between monitors.

Launching with the Protégé SG is the MasterDock II, a new docking station that will support the Protégé SG, the Protégé and all future portable monitors. The MasterDock II is programmable and has multiple functions including bumping, calibrating, charging, storing records and printing calibration certificates.

With enhanced connectivity, the MasterDock II can support Ethernet, Bluetooth, USB and IrDA connections. The MasterDock II can stack up to 10 docking stations which can be networked to bump, calibrate or charge 10 identical monitors or any combination of the Protégé family of monitors simultaneously. With the Portable Gas Detection Application Software, users can configure monitors, store data in a central location and have access to data locally or remotely.

The new Protégé gas detection line will provide customers with global mission-critical protective solutions, continuing Scott’s Safety commitment to protect what matters most.

ABOUT SCOTT SAFETY

Scott Safety is a premier manufacturer of innovative respiratory and personal protective equipment and safety devices for firefighters, industrial workers, police squads, militaries, homeland security forces, and rescue teams around the world. With five global manufacturing locations, Scott products protect thousands of individuals each day from environmental hazards including smoke, toxic fumes, combustible gases, falling objects, and contaminants. The Scott Safety product line includes self-contained breathing apparatus, supplied air and air-purifying respirators, PPE, gas detection instruments, thermal imaging cameras, and firefighter locators.

For more information, visit www.scottsafety.com.