Simplex Aerospace to Deliver SkyCannon® to Chinese Customer

Simplex® Aerospace announced it has received a new order for a high-rise firefighting system (Simplex SkyCannon®) and fire attack system for the AVICOPTER (AVIC) AC313 helicopter. The new SkyCannon® for the AC 313 is called the Simplex Model 580. The Model 580 SkyCannon® uses the 1,000-gallon Simplex Model 380A Fire Attack® (FAS) system as a water source. The Model 380 FAS for the AC313 has been delivered to several locations in China over the last few years. Currently installed Simplex fire attack systems on the AC313 can be retrofitted to accommodate the SkyCannon®

The Simplex Aerospace SkyCannon® was first delivered to Tokyo Fire in late 2015. The Model 516 SkyCannon® at Tokyo Fire Department uses the Simplex 316 FAS as a water source. Simplex Aerospace is also in the process of adapting the SkyCannon® to other helicopter platforms that use Simplex® Aerospace Fire Attack® systems. The new systems will also feature several of Simplex® Aerospace's patented wild land firefighting features.

Mark Zimmerman, Simplex® Aerospace President and CEO, stated, "The SkyCannon® systems in both Tokyo and Beijing will help local firefighters to better manage high rise building fires. By being able to fight the fire quickly and at its source, a new level of safety will be available to residents of Beijing and Tokyo. It is Simplex® Aerospace’s intention to supply our SkyCannon® system on all Simplex systems that meet equipment size requirements for effective use.”



Founded in 1946, Simplex® (www.simplex.aero) has built a reputation as the leader in design, manufacturing, and certification of aerial application systems and mission equipment for helicopters. Simplex maintains its industry leadership by incorporating the latest technology in designing and manufacturing systems from high-strength, low-weight composite materials to produce reliable and cost-effective systems for firefighting, agriculture, utilities maintenance, and other aerial applications.