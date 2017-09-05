Streamlight® Donates to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation from Proceeds of Flashlight Sales

EAGLEVILLE, PA – Streamlight®, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting for first responders, announced that it donated $27,000 to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), including $17,000 in proceeds from sales of the company's specially marked NFFF Red Nano Light® and Red Vantage® helmet light. Streamlight earmarks $1.00 and $3.00, respectively, from the sale of each light for the NFFF.

The company also contributed $10,000 for renewal of its "Bronze Helmet" NFFF sponsorship.

Streamlight announced the introduction of the Red Siege® AA lantern, for which the company will donate $2.00 from the sale of each toward NFFF.

Both donations will assist the non-profit organization in commemorating the lives of firefighters who have died in the line of duty, and supporting their families and co-workers.

"We are humbled by the risks that firefighters take every day to do their jobs," said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. "Streamlight is honored to support the families and surviving colleagues of fallen firefighters through our sponsorship of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's programs."

Streamlight's sponsorship helps fund various initiatives, including the organization's National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend tribute to fallen heroes, which will be held at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD, October 7-8, 2017. A plaque with the names of firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2016 will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial during the tribute.

Streamlight's sponsorship support also helps fund scholarships awarded to spouses and children of fallen firefighters, and counseling programs for agencies that have lost colleagues in the line of duty.

Congress created the NFFF to lead a nationwide effort to honor America's fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the non-profit Foundation has developed and expanded programs that fulfill that mandate. For more information about the organization, visit www.firehero.org or call 301-447-1365.

