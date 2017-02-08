Evans Incorporated Takes Organizations to New Heights with Launch of PropelUAS

Evans Incorporated (Evans) recently announced that it has launched a new division, PropelUAS, which is aimed at changing the game and forging the future of UAS Program implementation process and technology. PropelUAS’ team of unmanned systems, air traffic control, aviation training, human factors, airports, and aviation strategy experts form an innovative, full-spectrum experience, from ‘Idea’ to ‘Operations’ (IDEA-OPS™). This gives organizations the capability to navigate often complex and overwhelming regulatory channels with a ‘what’s allowed where, what’s not, and where exceptions can be made,’ to its ‘been there, done that’ approach.

PropelUAS differentiates itself from key competitors in the UAS space in its ability to operate as an innovative ‘translator’ across the UAS program implementation process, to navigate key ever-changing regulatory and technology landscape considerations and maximize outcomes within a larger operational context. PropelUAS leverages the latest tools and determines the correct platform, sensor, or software for the job to ensure organizational integration to maximize the bottom line. This creates ROI – Real Operational Impact™ to derive top benefits and value from their UAS programs overall. Its ability to compress public and private sector questions about aviation regulation, compliance, standards, and impacts to ‘near-zero’ and in real-time - saves clients time and money to get programs started as much as 20% faster than a competitor without this knowledge, and getting them back more quickly to focusing on their core business.

[Native Advertisement]

RELATED: Austin (TX) Fire Department Operating UAS Resembling Fire Truck | Drones in the Fire Service | National Council on Public Safety UAS is Organized



Targeting key organizations within a number of industries, including PropelUAS, drives unmatched expertise and value to advance the UAS industry and technology as a whole, focusing on four chief service offerings:

Strategy;

Operations;

Safety; and

Risk Mitigation.

As Law Enforcement is among the top target markets for early roll-out of its expertise and services, PropelUAS officially launched this week at the Airborne Law Enforcement Association (ALEA)’s annual expo in Reno, Nevada. PropelUAS’ Andy Osantowske will conduct a technical briefing on the conference center floor titled, “UAS Regulatory Paths of Law Enforcement Organizations,” on July 27. 2017, from 1:00-1:45pm PDT. Other target industries for focus following the initial launch include Emergency Management, First Responders, Security, State and Local Government, Oil and Gas (Energy), Industrial Inspection, Construction, Telecommunications, Media and Agriculture.

“PropelUAS is truly changing the game - bringing a smart, innovative, and full-spectrum approach to the often overwhelming and challenging UAS program implementation process,” Bob Etris, Director of PropelUAS’ and Evans’ Aviation Business, said. “The Law Enforcement space has continued to become more sophisticated when it comes to UAS technology and initiatives. We recognize this and see this market particularly as a place to have an early and impactful effect on the evolution of the UAS industry as a value-added partner and expert going forward.”

About PropelUAS

PropelUAS is a division of Evans Incorporated, and takes organizations to new heights by leveraging 20+ years of aviation industry expertise, as well as bringing together a dedicated team of unmanned systems, air traffic control, aviation training, human factors, and airports. PropelUAS differentiates itself from key competitors, in its ability to operate as an innovative ‘translator’ across the UAS program implementation process, to navigate key regulatory considerations and maximize outcomes within a larger operational context. Targeting key organizations within a number of industries, including Law Enforcement, Emergency Management, First Responders, Security, State and Local Government, Oil and Gas (Energy), Industrial Inspection, Construction, Telecommunications, Media and Agriculture, PropelUAS is a ‘game-changer’ that drives unmatched expertise and value to advance the UAS industry and technology as a whole, from ‘Idea’ to ‘Operations’ (IDEA-OPS™). For more information about PropelUAS, please visit www.PropelUAS.com.

About Evans Incorporated

Evans Incorporated is an established and industry-leading Human-Centered Solutions and Products provider, broadly recognized for creating ROI - Real Operational Impacttm for its customers. Evans is propelled by the remarkable and significant impact of its unique, human-centered, “both brain” approach and innovative products. Over its 22-year history, Evans has provided its holistic, human-centered strategies and approaches, both domestically and abroad, to customers across a number of sectors, including Healthcare, Financial Services, Aviation, International Development and Government. For more information about Evans Incorporated, please visit www.evansincorporated.com.