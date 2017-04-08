Fire-Dex to Double the Size of Its Manufacturing Facility, Breaking Ground In October

MEDINA, OH—Fire-Dex recently announced plans to break ground in October, 2017, with a building expansion that will allow for continued growth.

"After 20 years in Medina, we are more than doubling our space", says Bill Burke, CEO. "We will now have enough room to double our business again."

The expansion will include a training facility, new offices, two truck bays, and a larger shop floor.

"With the acquisition of TECGEN and subsequent release of TECGEN71, the building expansion is perfectly timed with our expected growth," says John Karban, vice president of operations. "With our commitment to lean principles, we have leveraged every square inch of our current building. By doubling the size of our facility and procurement of new assets, we are excited about increased capacity to offer world class customer service."

