RapidSOS Announces Partnerships To Link Wearables to First Responders in an Emergency

RapidSOS, an advanced emergency technology company, today announced partnerships with five wearable companies — WiseWear, Fusar, Kairos, Lumenus, and ROAR for Good to provide a rich data link to 911 from their wearable products. The partnerships will allow users to connect to 911 through the push of a panic button or by detection from a wearable device during a crash or medical emergency.

911 systems today can immediately identify and locate landline calls in emergency situations. Yet, calls from mobile phones often cannot be precisely located by these systems and callers typically must speak their location and other information to 911 to get the help they need.



RapidSOS’ Emergency Platform links data from multiple sensors on wearable devices — including real-time health information, precise location, emergency type, and stored user profile information – to 911 and first responders during an emergency.What previously was limited to a voice conversation and limited data is now transformed into a rich data link to 911. The result is 911 call takers with the information they need to dispatch appropriate help, first responders with unprecedented situational awareness, and customers who can receive emergency help faster during an emergency.“Our mission is to build transformative technology to save lives,” said Michael Martin, CEO and co-founder of RapidSOS. “By partnering with innovative wearable companies, we are enhancing access to emergency services for people nationwide — allowing for faster response and improved emergency outcomes.”"WiseWear is excited to start equipping our customers with advanced emergency data services backed by RapidSOS in order to better keep our customers safe and secure during crucial moments in their lives,” said Jerry Wilmink, CEO and Founder of WiseWear."Nothing is more important to us than reducing assaults and empowering women. It drives everything we do at ROAR, and that's why we chose RapidSOS as our 911 integration partner," said Anthony Gold, Co-founder & COO of ROAR for Good.RapidSOS is partnering with leading technology companies to link wearables, connected cars, mobile phones, and IoT sensors directly to 911 and first responders.

About RapidSOS



RapidSOS is an advanced emergency technology company. Formed in 2012 and backed by top Silicon Valley technologists, RapidSOS is partnering with technology companies and the public safety community to provide transformative data in emergencies. RapidSOS is developing technology to predict and preempt emergencies before they occur, dynamically warn people in harm’s way, and link data from connected devices to first responders in an emergency. RapidSOS was named “2016 Start-Up of the Year” by the Consumer Technology Association, a Top Innovation of 2015 by MIT News, and Top 3 Innovative World Technology by SXSW. Learn more at www.RapidSOS.com