LION Becomes FCSN Sustaining Partner

Dayton, Ohio- The Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN) announced today that LION, manufacturer of structural fire, personal protective clothing for first responders and provider of turnout care and maintenance services, has become a Sustaining Partner.

This announcement, made at the 2017 Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) in Indianapolis, IN shows LION’s commitment and concern toward the reduction of cancer in the fire service and support of the important work being done by FCSN to help first responders and their families following a cancer diagnosis. LION is hosting multiple events at the show to raise money to support FCSN, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

“LION’s partnership with FCSN will help us continue to support firefighters and their families when they need us the most,” said FCSN President Bryan Frieders, a deputy chief with the Pasadena (Calif.) Fire Department. “We want to reduce firefighters’ exposure to carcinogens as much as possible.”

“LION is very pleased to support FCSN,” said Mark T. Smith, Senior Vice President at LION. “We share a concern for the health and safety of first responders and are showing our commitment through this partnership.”

About LION

LION is a family owned, global business headquartered in Dayton, Ohio that has been operating continuously since 1898. Municipal, state, federal and military agencies are its primary customers throughout the world. Its mission is to fulfill its customers’ personal safety, readiness and identity needs with innovative, game-changing solutions. LION is the world’s largest supplier of structural fire personal protective clothing for first responders, as well as a leading provider of cutting-edge training products and facilities through its BullEx and HAAGEN companies. Through traditional contracting and public-private partnership arrangements, customers rely on LION TotalCare® and LION LVI to manage the lifecycle of their uniforms, protective equipment and training products. For more information, please visit our website at www.lionprotects.com.

About Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN)

FCSN is a 501(c)(3) organization established by Los Angeles County Firefighter Paramedic Michael Dubron, a survivor of stage IV colon cancer. FCSN’s objective is to provide timely assistance to all fire and EMS personnel and their family members who have been diagnosed with cancer. FCSN also delivers extensive firefighter cancer awareness and prevention training nationwide. FCSN relies on donations from individuals, families, charitable organizations, and corporate sponsors to fund its unique firefighter cancer support, awareness, and prevention programs. FCSN does not endorse any product or service. For more information, visit firefightercancersupport.org.