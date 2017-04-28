FDIC International: The Latest Innovations in Firefighter Safety at Your Fingertips

By Chris Mc Loone

For exhibitors and attendees alike, FDIC International is a very busy week. After training for two days, FDIC attendees begin their classroom sessions. Meanwhile, exhibitors continue to prepare their booths for the opening of the exhibition portion of the event. It is no different for MSA.

For example, the company is moving full speed to deploy its G1 Integrated Thermal Imaging Camera (G1 iTIC). MSA is the only manufacturer to offer a true TIC integrated directly into a firefighter’s self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). According to Samantha D’Uva, manager, public relations, “At FDIC, we will be equipping 60 lucky firefighters with the G1 Integrated Thermal Imaging Camera (G1 iTIC), free of charge. All of us at MSA are looking forward to the FDIC show as the best stage to illustrate —in a very real manner—our commitment to continually innovate on behalf of firefighters across the globe. We’re also proud to be able to demonstrate how the G1 iTIC has the potential to literally save lives.” D’Uva adds that in addition to the product giveaway, MSA is offering a fully immersive virtual reality experience for show attendees to better see and appreciate the features of the G1 iTIC first hand.

Compatible with any G1 SCBA, including the more than 60,000 units in use at fire departments around the world, this iTIC features a patent-pending design and takes advantage of the only full-color display control module available on the market today. Additionally, it can be installed at the factory or via a simple, 10-minute field upgrade.

MSA is also bringing back it’s block party, which has grown every year. The event occurs on Thursday at the intersection of S. Capitol Ave. and W. Georgia Street from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Visitors to the block party can take part in the G1 Readiness Race. Participants try to beat the clock for a chance to win for G1 iTIC upgrade kits for their department and a Cairns Leather Helmet for themselves. For more information, visit www.msablockparty.com.

MSA will also use FDIC International 2017 as a platform to announce its sustaining partnership with nonprofit Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN). “It’s been widely discussed in the industry that there is a need to raise the awareness of risks faced by firefighters,” says D’Uva. “At MSA, we fully stand behind our brand promise of ‘when you go in, we go in with you.’ As such, we are committed to advocating for and raising awareness of cancer prevention guidelines set by organizations like the FCSN.”

According to D’Uva, one of the most important aspects of FDIC International is that it provides endless opportunities for product research, relationship building ,and networking. “Attending FDIC is impressive, because the latest innovations in firefighter safety are all at your fingertips,” she says. She adds that “Firefighters put themselves in danger every day to keep communities safe. For MSA, protecting those who protect us is at the heart of everything we do. Our goal is to develop and provide these brave men and women with the most technologically advanced safety equipment available that helps protect them when their lives are on the line. Quite simply, nothing else matters. And, having a presence at FDIC allows us to come face to face with those that put their trust in the MSA brand day in and day out.

"All of us at MSA have a true passion for what we do—and we love FDIC! From the camaraderie and the sharing of best practices and training techniques, to uncovering the latest in life-saving technology, we look forward to this show—and this opportunity—each year!

See MSA at FDIC International 2017 at booth 2522.