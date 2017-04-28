This year's General Session included a formal transfer of command in the Indianapolis Public Safety Pipes and Drums. Watch the ceremony above.
Video: Transfer of Command
04/28/2017
This year's General Session included a formal transfer of command in the Indianapolis Public Safety Pipes and Drums. Watch the ceremony above.
|
Did you like this article? Join the Fire Engineering Training Network to gain unlimited access to the most comprehensive database of firefighter training in the world.
Membership Include: