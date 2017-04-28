Video: Transfer of Command

This year's General Session included a formal transfer of command in the Indianapolis Public Safety Pipes and Drums. Watch the ceremony above.

General Session | General Session Part 2

 

Did you like this article?  Join the Fire Engineering Training Network to gain unlimited access to the most comprehensive database of firefighter training in the world.

Membership Include:

  • Monthly Print & Digital Subscription to Fire Engineering Magazine
  • Fire Engineering Magazine Historical Archives (online only)
  • Exclusive Online Access to FireEngineering.com News & Articles (not available to the public)
  • Save up to $100 off registration to FDIC International

Webcasts

More >>

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything FireEngineering. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX