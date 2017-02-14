Taking Care of Your Heart...The Yoga Way!

By Claire Diab and Dennis Boyle

During February, “the Month of Love,” let’s take some time to nourish our hearts! Valentine’s Day is meant to be celebrated by all people, whether you are celebrating love for yourself, a family member, a friend, or a significant other. Valentine's Day dates back to the Ancient Roman Festival of Lupercalia, which was a fertility celebration that took place on February 15. Because this was a Pagan celebration, it was later changed to St. Valentine's Day and celebrated on February 14. This month should be a celebration of life for all people!

In the spirit of nurturing your heart, here are some poses that are perfect for strengthening, awakening, and nurturing your heart:

1. Heart Awakening Wall Stretch.

Move to the wall and sit on your heels. Place one forearm and hand on the wall, roll your shoulder back, and gently lengthen and arch your back. Begin to mindfully rotate your body away from the wall until you feel a stretch around the chest and heart.

Breathe as you rotate; let the breath deepen the stretch and create space in your chest and shoulders.

2. Cat and Dog Pose.

a. Table Top: On your hands and knees, wrists below shoulders, knees below hips.

b. Cow: Inhale and lift both your chest and tailbone to the ceiling while curving your back and belly toward the floor; exhale back to a neutral position.

c. Cat: Inhale and gently round your back toward the ceiling, lower your head toward the floor, chin toward the chest, exhale to a neutral table position.

Table Top Dog Cat

Repeat 7-10 times, letting your breath lead the way. Be sure to inhale and exhale fully, moving your body slowly and mindfully. This provides a gentle stretch for your spine, hip, and abdomen and creates space in your back and chest, which aids breathing and lung function.

3. Supported Relaxation Pose – You will need a blanket/towel and pillow.

Lay in relaxation pose, arms resting comfortably at your sides, palms faced toward the ceiling. Be sure to keep shoulders on the ground and down away from the ears. Feet can be extended straight on the floor or with on the mat with your knees bent (try both; see which feels better for your low back).

Place a rolled towel or blanket horizontally below the shoulder blades, creating a gentle arch in your back. Support your head with a pillow. Make sure your heart is higher than your head. Breathe deep and keep your shoulders relaxed. This will open your chest and create space for oxygen to enter the lungs.

This posture calms the brain and reduces stress, headache, fatigue, and insomnia. It will relax the body and help to lower blood pressure. You can remain here for 10-30 minutes. To release, wiggle fingers and toes and stretch your arms overhead to lengthen the spine. Roll onto your side for a few breaths before moving into a seated position.

Namaste!





Claire Diab is an internationally recognized yoga therapist. She is the director of the Yoga Program for the Chopra Center founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra and Dr. David Simon. She is an adjunct professor of Asian Studies at Seton Hall University. She is the author of several books and DVDs on yoga including “Yoga for Firefighters.”





Dennis Boyle is a retired fire director and acting chief with the West Orange (NJ) Fire Department. He was the recipient of the 1999 New Jersey Deputy Fire Chiefs “Fire Officer of the Year” award.