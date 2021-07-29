Drawn by Fire: Do The Right Thing

Article by Dan MacAuley

Taking Pride in All That You Do

Each day, firefighters around the world report for duty, ready to respond to a wide variety of emergencies called in by their citizens. Once at work, you determine the type of person and firefighter you’ll be for the remainder of the shift. Housework commences and rigs are checked, but then what? Maybe watch TV or take a nap? How many will wash the rig, clean the tools, or take the time to do a drill? The fire service and society in general has taken a “kinder and gentler” turn and it’s showing. This is a paramilitary organization, which means that’s how we should be training and acting. From the condition of the firehouse and rig to the tools and ability to perform our duties, we need to take pride in all we do. Instead of walking by a dirty rig, wash it without being asked. Take the trash out when it’s full. Know your streets. Take care of the tools. BE PROFICIENT AT YOUR JOB! Most firefighters are on shift for 12 or 24 hours…leave things better than you found them! This job owes us nothing at all, and there’s no need to put a long-winded self-pat on the back all over social media. Putting a photo up showing pride is a completely different story than using “me” and “I” a dozen times. If you see something that is broken, wrong, or dirty, make the necessary changes. If it’s above your paygrade, say something. Don’t leave something for the next guy or the next group to find, because it may be too late.

Taking pride doesn’t just apply to the firehouse, but also every aspect of life. You need to first take pride in yourself and where you come from. If you look like a slob outside of work, then it’s probably going to carry over. If you’re late to every family event or if you’re always taking the easy way out, it’s going to be apparent at work. Be that person so when your name comes up all you hear is “squared away,” “good to go,” and “knows their stuff.” This may mean putting a little more work in, but it will be worth it in the long run. Show your face at fire department events, go to that funeral and support the family, attend that training that you may need to brush up on. Just because you’re not getting paid doesn’t mean it’s not the right thing to do. Take pride in your department, your company, your group, and yourself! I leave you with a quote from a very good friend and mentor who was taken from us too soon…

“It’s okay to love the job.” Captain Tom “TK” Kenney

Firefighter Dan MacAuley

Boston Ladder Company 6

dan778@comcast.net

