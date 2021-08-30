Drawn by Fire: The Micro-Trust Adjustment

“Never tell people how to do things. Tell them what to do and they will surprise you with their ingenuity.” — Gen. George S. Patton.



Anyone with horse riding experience will tell you that if you pull on the reins too hard or too often, you will lose control of the horse—even our four-legged friends know when control is overbearing. Leadership is no different: lay out your expectations, show or tell them how to accomplish your expectations, and then move out of the way.



STAY FIRED UP, and give your people some slack—TRUST them—they most certainly will surprise you with the results.

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to: https://paul-combs-studio-7.myshopify.com/

