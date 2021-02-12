Drawn by Fire: The Wake-Up Call

How many wake-up calls have you had? How many close-calls? How many wise words of wisdom gently brushed off for another day? We ALL struggle with our own personal self-destructive demons, whether it be mental health, fitness, stress, substance abuse and addiction… Unfortunately, we seldom heed our second chance to change course! We need to be alert and receptive for the shot over the bow, because life rarely gives you more than one! The good news is as long as you’re breathing and have a beating heart, it is never too late to make a change for the better, and get professional help if needed. Today is your day… your wake up call!

STAY FIRED UP, and you have a choice to make – what will it be? Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to work out!!!

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to: https://paul-combs-studio-7.myshopify.com/

