FDIC 2021: Check Out the New PPE Decon Products at Ready Rack!

Fire Apparatus & Emergency Equipment Magazine/YouTube

Ready Rack is excited to welcome our new Hard Mounted Extractors and Firehouse Express Mobile PPE Dryers to our growing product line! The Hard Mounted Extractors come in either 40, 55, or 70 lbs. and are designed to meet NFPA 1851:2020 requirements. New Firehouse Mobile Dryer is available in 4 or 6 section configurations and effectively dries liners and outer shells with its post system. It is designed for fire departments to simply use, and maneuver as needed throughout the station.

