FDIC 2022 Preview: 16 Roadway Safety Strategies from Lessons Learned

Lieutenant Brady Robinette, Lubbock (TX) Fire Rescue

This class will cover the lessons learned and the changes implemented in the wake of several struck-by incidents. The dangers the roadway presents to emergency responders is extremely high. Roadway safety education and other proactive steps to improve roadway safety is often overlooked by departments until they experience a struck-by incident. In January 2020, a struck-by incident killed a firefighter and a police officer and critically injured another firefighter in Lubbock. Irving, Texas, has had several near misses, several apparatus struck, and a firefighter was injured in December 2020 by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a section of roadway that was closed to all through traffic. Learn from these case studies to make your roadway operations safer for your personnel.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

