FDIC 2022 Preview: A Simplified Approach to Understanding Fire Alarm Systems

Deputy Chief Steve Heckman, Trenton (ME) Volunteer Fire Department

Fire departments respond to approximately 2.2 million fire alarm activations every year in the United States. Firefighters are regularly confronted with fire alarm system activations and responding to these alarm systems in their jurisdiction. With hundreds of fire alarm systems of varying makes and models, responders may encounter systems that they have never seen or with which they have limited familiarity. This class presents a simplified instructional approach to understanding system operations, fundamental limitations, and a comprehensive overview of specific industry terminology common to all systems. This will allow responders to make more informed on-scene decisions, enhance preplanning, and improve community educational delivery.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

REGISTER NOW

MORE FDIC PREVIEWS

FDIC 2022 Preview: Engine Company Tactical Traps

FDIC 2022 Preview: The Engine Company: An Effective Fire Attack

FDIC 2022 Preview: House Fires: The Core Competencies

FDIC 2022 Preview: Suburban Fire Tactics