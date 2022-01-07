FDIC 2022 Preview: Achieving Long-Term Success at Work and Home

How to Achieve and Sustain Long-Term Success at Work and Home

Work-Life Balance and Self-Care Leader Donnie Hutchinson, Dayton (OH)

The topics of health, wellness, and family harmony bring freedom few realize until they no longer have it. If you don’t concentrate on these principles and practices, you will be forced to concentrate on the tragic health and personal results of neglect. Work-life balance and occupational health challenges continue to be a growing concern for today’s firefighters. Sustainable success at work and home cannot be achieved absent of family harmony and proper preventive health measures.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

REGISTER NOW

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Balancing Work and Life Through the Windows of Time

Self-Care: The Systemic Work-Life Balance and Mental Health Secret

MORE FDIC PREVIEWS

FDIC 2022 Preview: Learning to Burn

FDIC 2022 Preview: Advanced Drafting Operations

FDIC 2022 Preview: A Simplified Approach to Understanding Fire Alarm Systems

FDIC 2022 Preview: Engine Company Tactical Traps