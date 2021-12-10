FDIC 2022 Preview: Active Shooter Response for the First-Due Company

Lead Instructor: Lieutenant Mark Litwinko, Fort Wayne (IN) Fire Department

This class will provide the basic principles of the Rescue Task Force and Tactical Emergency Casualty Care to better respond to high-threat active assailant incidents. Current evolution of these events shows the need for responders to continue to adapt strategy and tactics to safely and efficiently mitigate them. The evidence-based content will be consistent with current best practices and guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security; National Fire Protection Association 3000, Standard for an Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response (ASHER) Program; and the Committee for Tactical Emergency Casualty Care. Students will be provided the tools, skills, and information for continued training at their own agencies specific to RTF implementation and will leave with instructional materials, knowledge of evidence-based medicine specific to high-threat incidents, and a framework for program design.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

