FDIC 2022 Preview: Engine Company Tactical Traps

Lieutenant Steve Robertson, Columbus (OH) Division of Fire

We have all been there: The fire goes sideways, and we struggle to get it back on track. When tactical mistakes happen early in a fire, things tend to continue down that path. These fires happen all too often, yet we fail to address the real issue: bad tactical decisions. Tactical traps are all over the place on fire scenes and often overlooked. This class will discuss several common ones, from discount auto part stores, dollar stores, and all Type 2 construction buildings. These types of buildings offer several of the same tactical traps–fortified rear doors, partition walls, and heavy fire loads. Also covered will be gaining access to balloon-frame void fires, cockloft and attic fires, basement fires, electric cars, hoarder conditions, and vertical stretches. Your initial tactical considerations will dictate the outcome of the fire.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

