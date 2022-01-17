FDIC 2022 Preview: First-Due Residential Concepts for Engine and Truck Companies

Captain Doug Mitchell, Fire Department of New York; and Deputy Chief Dan Shaw, Fairfax County (VA) Fire & Rescue Department

This class discusses the mission-critical incident actions for engine and truck companies at residential fires, highlighting the must-have roles and responsibilities for each unit and honing those elements that are imperative to employ an efficient and effective fire attack. Successful fire attack dictates a deliberate balance of coordination and communication between all members. This class covers preincident readiness, radio reports, and tactical resource deployments for ‘both sides of the floor.’ While we all know that the application of water still extinguishes fire and searches still locate trapped civilians, the art and science behind “how, when and why” to mount the attack is being questioned. The initial company level actions can make or break the operation. Are you and your team best prepared to operate mentally, physically and tactically in our residential environment? Don’t think so, know so…

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

