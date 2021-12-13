FDIC 2022 Preview: Hazmat Hot Zone Rescues: The Gray Area

Battalion Chief Phil Ambrose, Glendale (CA) Fire Department

A common-sense approach to first-in hazmat that is relatable to all levels as well as volunteer and career departments, this class explains when firefighters in structural gear can make a rescue in a hazmat hot zone and when they need to wait for the hazmat team. It dispels the go/no-go myths surrounding increasingly common hazmat incidents like chemical suicides and drug labs. Learn how to read the incidents and recalibrate the rules of thumb on when to fall back and when to move forward.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

REGISTER NOW

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Teaching Hazmat in a Pandemic-Driven World

MORE FDIC PREVIEWS

FDIC 2022 Preview: Active Shooter Response for the First-Due Company

FDIC 2022 Preview: Fireground Civilian Rescue Research Project