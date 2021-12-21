FDIC 2022 Preview: House Fires: The Core Competencies

Battalion Chief Richard Ray, Durham (NC) Fire Department

The challenges of managing a house fire can be unique for volunteer, combination, or career firefighters; however, the underlying themes are uniform. Today’s house fires are time-sensitive events that challenges the fire department’s ability to perform with effectiveness and efficiency. This workshop is a guide to better prepare the student to achieve a safe, effective, aggressive fire attack and search at house fires. Additionally, students will identify methods they can use within their organization to coordinate fireground tasks to achieve desired outcomes on the fireground.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

REGISTER NOW

MORE FDIC PREVIEWS

FDIC 2022 Preview: Suburban Fire Tactics

FDIC 2022 Preview: Legacy Construction: A New Take on Old Buildings

FDIC 2022 Preview: Keys to Success for Today’s Company Officer

FDIC 2022 Preview: The Three Degrees of Mayday