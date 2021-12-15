FDIC 2022 Preview: Keys to Success for Today’s Company Officer

Assistant Chief Brian Zaitz, Kirkwood (MO) Fire Department

This workshop is based on real-world incidents, experiences, and proven tactics that will enhance the company officer’s ability to function as a high-level leader for an organization. This interactive curriculum will engage students in discussions related to leadership, management, task performance, and communications–all keys to success as a company officer. Work through several human resources-related issues to identify the root cause and provide solutions that work to improve performance and not alienate members. Identify the technical and human skills, often said to be soft skills, necessary to be a high-performing fire service leader. Attendees will have takeaways to improve their leadership and ability to influence their members on their next shift.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

