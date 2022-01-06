FDIC 2022 Preview: Learning to Burn

Safety and Realism in Acquired Structure Live Fire

Lieutenant Ian Bennett, Seattle (WA) Fire Department

This class will discuss how to achieve realistic live fire training in acquired structures while maintaining safety and complying with National Fire Protection Association 1403, Standard on Live Fire Training Evolutions. Students will learn about the major risks, the benefits and limitations, and the procedures necessary to create safe and realistic life fire training as well as the deaths and close calls related to such training.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

REGISTER NOW

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Live Fire Training Is Worth It: Real Training for Firefighters

MORE FDIC PREVIEWS

FDIC 2022 Preview: Advanced Drafting Operations

FDIC 2022 Preview: A Simplified Approach to Understanding Fire Alarm Systems

FDIC 2022 Preview: Engine Company Tactical Traps

FDIC 2022 Preview: The Engine Company: An Effective Fire Attack