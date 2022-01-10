FDIC 2022 Preview: Left Seat Tips and Tactics

Captain Nicholas Peppard, Holley-Navarre (FL) Fire District

There is no doubt that the engineer (driver/operator) is one of the most critical jobs on any fire company. This class is a fast-paced look at effective, time-tested techniques; tricks of the trade; and tips for driver/engineers. It will review tactical considerations on a variety of incidents uniquely from the perspective of the engineer. The wide variety of incidents a fire company responds to requires the engineer to be on his game at all times. Learn best practices, tips for skill building, overcoming common problems encountered on the fireground by the engineer, and methods of troubleshooting issues encountered in the delivery of effective fire streams. This is geared toward current, newly promoted, and step-up driver/engineers as well as those firefighters seeking to promote and company officers looking to provide quality company level training to their crew.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

