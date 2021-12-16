FDIC 2022 Preview: Legacy Construction: A New Take on Old Buildings

Firefighter Christopher Tobin, St. Louis (MO) Fire Department

This class will discuss legacy buildings, identifying characteristics, hazard identification, and visual decision making cues. The overemphasis on modern buildings and fire environments has resulted in a knowledge gap concerning pre-1940 construction. This class will focus on educating the younger generation of firefighters as well as creating buy-in with the more senior members.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

