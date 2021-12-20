FDIC 2022 Preview: Suburban Fire Tactics

Chief Jim Silvernail, Kirkwood (MO) Fire Department

The modern fireground requires realistic tactical implementation for safe, effective and efficient objective achievement. This interactive discussion will detail how the evolving structure fire environment, effective firefighting principles, and specific agency circumstances affect fireground decision making and tactical delivery. This approach begins with a realistic, honest self-assessment of your agency’s capabilities in relation to service delivery, constrained by resources, staffing, and response area characteristics. These situational circumstances are then applied, in conjunction with firefighting principles, to the challenges experienced with modern structure fires.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

REGISTER NOW

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Suburban Fire Tactics: Tactical Rescue Decision Making

Suburban Fire Tactics: Accounting for Truck Functions in a Non-Truck World

Suburban Fire Tactics: Developing Functional SOGs

MORE FDIC PREVIEWS

FDIC 2022 Preview: Legacy Construction: A New Take on Old Buildings

FDIC 2022 Preview: Keys to Success for Today’s Company Officer

FDIC 2022 Preview: The Three Degrees of Mayday

FDIC 2022 Preview: Hazmat Hot Zone Rescues: The Gray Area