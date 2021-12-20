FDIC 2022 Preview: Suburban Fire Tactics

Chief Jim Silvernail, Kirkwood (MO) Fire Department
The modern fireground requires realistic tactical implementation for safe, effective and efficient objective achievement. This interactive discussion will detail how the evolving structure fire environment, effective firefighting principles, and specific agency circumstances affect fireground decision making and tactical delivery. This approach begins with a realistic, honest self-assessment of your agency’s capabilities in relation to service delivery, constrained by resources, staffing, and response area characteristics. These situational circumstances are then applied, in conjunction with firefighting principles, to the challenges experienced with modern structure fires.
FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.
