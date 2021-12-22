FDIC 2022 Preview: The Engine Company: An Effective Fire Attack

The Engine Company: Effective Fire Attack
Lead Instructor: Firefighter (Ret.) Jeff Shupe, Cleveland (OH) Fire Department
This class will present engine fire attack operations using proven principles and practices that work. Students will learn low-pressure, high-volume fire attack, a philosophy of attacking fire with “overwhelming force,” and different size attack hose lines and nozzles. Students will form three-person engine companies and will be required to perform different tactic assignments. The scenario-based evolutions will stress company concept and accountability. There will be multiple line stretching and operating of hoselines and appliances.
FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.
