FDIC 2022 Preview: The Engine Company: An Effective Fire Attack

The Engine Company: Effective Fire Attack

Lead Instructor: Firefighter (Ret.) Jeff Shupe, Cleveland (OH) Fire Department

This class will present engine fire attack operations using proven principles and practices that work. Students will learn low-pressure, high-volume fire attack, a philosophy of attacking fire with “overwhelming force,” and different size attack hose lines and nozzles. Students will form three-person engine companies and will be required to perform different tactic assignments. The scenario-based evolutions will stress company concept and accountability. There will be multiple line stretching and operating of hoselines and appliances.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

REGISTER NOW

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Firefighting Fridays: Hoseline Video Review and FDIC

Firefighting Fridays: Engine Company Strategy and Tactics

Fire Attack: Experience-Based Principles and Practices

MORE FDIC PREVIEWS

FDIC 2022 Preview: House Fires: The Core Competencies

FDIC 2022 Preview: Suburban Fire Tactics

FDIC 2022 Preview: Legacy Construction: A New Take on Old Buildings

FDIC 2022 Preview: Keys to Success for Today’s Company Officer