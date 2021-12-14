FDIC 2022 Preview: The Three Degrees of Mayday

Battalion Chief (Ret.) John Salka, Fire Department of New York; and Chief (Ret.) Rick Lasky, Lewisville (TX) Fire Department

This class looks at the established Mayday procedures used by most departments and proposes some changes to make your next Mayday response more effective and successful. Does your fire department respond with and use the same resources for every call regardless of the size or complexity? Probably not. The “three degrees” are a multilevel Mayday response to Mayday situations of varying complexity and size. Smaller RIT operations are used for single-firefighter situations, larger teams with more equipment are used for multifirefighter situations, and an even larger RIT response is called for for catastrophic events.

FDIC International 2022 takes place April 25-30, 2022.

REGISTER NOW

MORE FDIC PREVIEWS

FDIC 2022 Preview: Hazmat Hot Zone Rescues: The Gray Area

FDIC 2022 Preview: Active Shooter Response for the First-Due Company

FDIC 2022 Preview: Fireground Civilian Rescue Research Project