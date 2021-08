FDIC International 2021 in Indianapolis, IN, still has plenty left in its tank. Yesterday, attendees took part in the FDIC Courage and Valor 5K–a competitive/non-competitive 5K run/walk.

All proceeds went to help sponsor the Ray Downey Courage and Valor Medal and Award, which commemorates the life and career achievements of firefighters who risk their lives for the citizens whom they serve.

See some 5K pictures below and check out our full FDIC coverage here.