FDIC Int’l 2021: HURST Jaws of Life® Launches Its Enhanced eDRAULIC® 3.0 Extrication Tool

At FDIC International 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana, HURST Jaws of Life® introduced eDRAULIC 3.0®, taking its fastest and most powerful battery-powered extrication tools and making them faster, operational in both fresh and salt water. And now, it also features the smartest through a smart dashboard display, which provides operators with real-time feedback on tool status.

Here, Hurst Jaws of Life® Director of Rescue Sales Mike Canon offers this demonstration of the latest features now available on its popular line of extrication tools.

Next, Canon gives us a look at the eDRAULIC 3.0®‘s newest salt water battery, allowing responders to use the tool in salt water environments.

The E3 smart tool dashboard provides the tool operator with live, visual and easy-to-see tool feedback in three key areas: roll warnings, which assist the operator with cutter positioning; power level indicator, which alerts the user to real-time power level, so they can reposition the tool for another cut; and a battery charge status indicator, ensuring the operator is aware of runtime in real time.

The E3 line builds on the game-changing 2019 launch of the HURST Jaws of Life eDRAULIC Watertight Extrication Tool (EWXT) line, battery-powered tools that have a longer battery life and stronger cutting force, plus are completely operational when submerged in fresh water. E3 offers all the features and benefits of EWXT, and then some. In addition to E3’s smart dashboard, E3’s new turbo function adds increased user-controlled speed, and the tool’s patented watertight design allows operation in both fresh and salt water.

The HURST Jaws of Life eDRAULIC 3.0 debut includes 11 tools: SP 555 E3 Spreader, SP 777 E3 Spreader, SC 358 E3 Combi, SC 758 E3 Combi, S 799 E3 Cutter, SC 258 E3 Combi, S 378 E3 Cutter, S 789 E3 Cutter, R 521 E3 Ram, SP 333 E3 Spreader and R 522 E3 Ram.

Other features and benefits of HURST Jaws of Life eDRAULIC 3.0 rescue tools include a brushless DC electrical motor for more efficiency and performance, an ergonomic design, LED lights and an optimized weight. All HURST Jaws of Life tools meet NFPA 1936 2020 standards for NFPA performance ratings.

About HURST Jaws of Life

HURST is the only manufacturer of the Jaws of Life® brand. There is no equal to saving lives. The company’s commitment to research and development and dedication to quality engineering and manufacturing has resulted in a line of innovative products known for outstanding safety, durability and performance. HURST Jaws of Life Inc. is a unit of IDEX Corporation, an applied solutions company. For more information about HURST Jaws of Life, please visit www.jawsoflife.com.