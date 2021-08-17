FDIC Int’l 2021: MSA Brings LUNAR Technology to the Floor to Enhance Search and Rescue

At FDIC International 2021, global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety announced the availability of LUNAR, a new multi-purpose search and rescue device that promises to join that list of breakthrough innovations.

Resulting from years of working directly with firefighters, LUNAR uses Cloud technology to deliver breakthrough fire scene management capabilities for incident commanders.

Here, MSA Safety Fire Service Marketing Manager Jasmine Spencer gives an in-depth demonstration of LUNAR’s functions and capabilities.

Versatile in design, LUNAR can be used as a stand-alone device or as part of an MSA SCBA system. Key features include:

Exclusive Firefighting Assisting Search Technology (FAST), which combines distance and direction data enabling firefighters to locate separated teammates faster, when every second counts.

Personal thermal imaging enhanced with edge detection for improved situational awareness.

Direct cellular cloud connectivity to send real-time stats, including estimated air pressure, time remaining, and battery life, to Incident Command and remote monitoring personnel for a complete safety point-of-view.

A unique LUNAR-to-LUNAR network that automatically keeps each device connected to all others on-scene.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there has been a 35% increase in Mayday calls during the COVID pandemic, with more than 40% of Mayday calls never making it to Rescue Teams due to radio communication challenges.

LUNAR is designed for every firefighter on-scene, both those on air and off, and represents the latest addition to a suite – or ecosystem – of MSA products the company has branded as “Connected Firefighter.” When used together, MSA’s suite of Connected Firefighter products create greater visibility, increase efficiency, promote situational awareness, and enable accountability, all while creating an enhanced network of safety.

Other products comprising MSA’s Connected Firefighter platform include:

The company’s industry-leading G1 and M1 SCBA.

The MSA HUB, a small, modular device that enables on scene data and asset management.

FireGrid, which gives incident commanders the ability to evaluate and manage multiple situations at one time from any location.

The company’s ALTAIR 4XR and 5X portable multigas detectors with embedded Bluetooth technology to provide complete scene management.

Responding to Increased Demand During a Pandemic With Live Virtual Demos.

Despite the ongoing global pandemic, LUNAR has already generated high interest and demand from across the globe. To respond to this growing need, the company also announced today the launch of a live, virtual demo experience that will allow firefighters to learn more about LUNAR from the comfort of their own fire station, at a time that works best for them.

The launch of this immersive, online experience is another example of the company’s ongoing investment in a go-to-market strategy that delivers a unique experience in a way today’s customer expects.

To learn about LUNAR or schedule a virtual demo, visit https://us.msasafety.com/connected-firefighter.

About MSA Safety



Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company’s comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA’s core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA’s web site at www.MSAsafety.com.