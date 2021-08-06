Hall of Legends Inductions at FDIC International

The 2021 inductees are the largest class with 21 outstanding individuals, the second class to include a woman, and the largest number of living inductees.

The mission of the National Fire Heritage Center (NFHC) is to preserve the perishable history of the fire services and fire protection disciplines. The Hall of Legends, Legacies, and Leaders (HLLL) helps fulfill that mission by providing recognition to the individuals who have made significant contributions and have distinguished themselves in the service of fire and emergency services and fire protection disciplines and who have become known/recognized in the national and or international fire service arena.

Now in its 11th year, the 2021 HLLL inductees are the largest class with 21 outstanding individuals, the second class to include a woman, and the largest number of living inductees. The HLLL Committee determined the following individuals met all the criteria to be inducted into the National Fire Heritage Center’s Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders:

  • Warren Whitley
  • Lee Starrick Sr.
  • Joseph Starnes
  • Ricky N. Brockman
  • I. David Daniels
  • Rhoda Mae Kerr
  • Michael Hildebrand
  • Larry Davis
  • John Leahy
  • M. H. Estepp
  • Jim Crawford
  • Dr. Harry Carter
  • Paul Hannemann
  • Garrett Augustus Morgan
  • Dr. Christopher Frasier
  • Bruce Varner
  • Ernst R. Piercy
  • Dr. Paul O. Davis
  • Don Oliver
  • Donald P. Bliss
  • David Casey
  • James Dalton
  • Charles Werner
  • Charles Rule
  • Dr. Carl G. Holmes
  • Dr. Burton Clark
  • Anthony C. Apfelbeck
“Preserving the Perishable”

As an IRS 501c3 non-profit organization, the National Fire Heritage Center exists to preserve, protect and

increase the utilization of contributors to the body of knowledge of the American Fire Protection Services

and allied disciplines through identification, acquisition, preservation, conservation and restoration.

