Hall of Legends Inductions at FDIC International

The mission of the National Fire Heritage Center (NFHC) is to preserve the perishable history of the fire services and fire protection disciplines. The Hall of Legends, Legacies, and Leaders (HLLL) helps fulfill that mission by providing recognition to the individuals who have made significant contributions and have distinguished themselves in the service of fire and emergency services and fire protection disciplines and who have become known/recognized in the national and or international fire service arena.

Now in its 11th year, the 2021 HLLL inductees are the largest class with 21 outstanding individuals, the second class to include a woman, and the largest number of living inductees. The HLLL Committee determined the following individuals met all the criteria to be inducted into the National Fire Heritage Center’s Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders:

Warren Whitley

Lee Starrick Sr.

Joseph Starnes

Ricky N. Brockman

I. David Daniels





Larry Davis

John Leahy

M. H. Estepp

Jim Crawford

Dr. Harry Carter

Paul Hannemann

Garrett Augustus Morgan

Dr. Christopher Frasier

Bruce Varner

Ernst R. Piercy

Dr. Paul O. Davis

Don Oliver

Donald P. Bliss

David Casey

James Dalton

Charles Werner

Charles Rule

Dr. Carl G. Holmes

Dr. Burton Clark

Anthony C. Apfelbeck

