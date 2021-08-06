Hall of Legends Inductions at FDIC International

The mission of the National Fire Heritage Center (NFHC) is to preserve the perishable history of the fire services and fire protection disciplines. The Hall of Legends, Legacies, and Leaders (HLLL) helps fulfill that mission by providing recognition to the individuals who have made significant contributions and have distinguished themselves in the service of fire and emergency services and fire protection disciplines and who have become known/recognized in the national and or international fire service arena.
Now in its 11th year, the 2021 HLLL inductees are the largest class with 21 outstanding individuals, the second class to include a woman, and the largest number of living inductees. The HLLL Committee determined the following individuals met all the criteria to be inducted into the National Fire Heritage Center’s Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders:
2020 INDUCTEES:
Dr. Harry Carter
James Dalton
Dr. Christopher Frasier
Paul Hannemann
Joseph Starnes
Lee Starrick Sr.
2021 INDUCTEES:
Anthony C. Apfelbeck
Donald P. Bliss
Ricky N. Brockman
David Casey
Dr. Burton Clark
Jim Crawford
I. David Daniels
Larry Davis
Dr. Paul O. Davis
M. H. Estepp
Michael Hildebrand
Dr. Carl G. Holmes
Rhoda Mae Kerr
John Leahy
Garrett Augustus Morgan
Don Oliver
Ernst R. Piercy
Charles Rule
Bruce Varner
Charles Werner
Warren Whitley
