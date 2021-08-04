Lake Assault Boats to Showcase Formidable Firefighting, Patrol, and Rescue Vessel at FDIC International

Superior (WI) – Lake Assault Boats, part of Fraser Shipyards and a leading manufacturer of purpose-built, mission-specific fire and rescue boats, is displaying inside Lucas Oil Stadium at booth #8421 on August 2-7 at the Fire Department Instructors Conference International (FDIC) Exhibition in Indianapolis, Indiana. Front and center in the booth is a versatile 24-foot firefighting, patrol, and rescue craft shown courtesy of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota.

“We’re very excited to return to Indianapolis for this world-class exhibition, and for the opportunity to showcase our capabilities with thousands of professionals from around the globe,” said Chad DuMars, Lake Assault Boats Vice President of Operations. “We invite these first responders to join us for walk-around tours, and to discuss their department’s emergency response requirements.”

The Hennepin County V-hull craft features a 9-foot beam and a carrying capacity of 2,500 lbs. It is powered by twin Mercury four-stroke outboard engines (rated at 200 hp each). The boat is equipped with an aluminum T-top center console positioned for maximum visibility, and a foam collar surrounding the gunwale to prevent hull damage. A portable fire pump is located aft of the centerline with fixed discharge piping to the bow and a portable monitor on the port side. The ergonomic helm station and dash console includes a 12-inch Hummingbird diagonal touchscreen integrated with built-in GPS and side-scan sonar.

Over the July 4th holiday weekend, one of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office vessels responded to and extinguished a boat fire on Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka, a 14,528 acre body of water surrounded by 13 municipalities. There were no injuries reported by police in the incident.

“With five Lake Assault craft on duty, or in the pipeline, it’s extremely gratifying to have this highly respected department return for multiple purchases,” explained DuMars. “We believe it’s a direct result of our quality products and a top-notch support team.”

About Lake Assault Boats

Lake Assault Boats are born in a shipyard, designed for a mission, tested on Lake Superior, and custom engineered using technology and resources unmatched in the fireboat industry. Lake Assault offers a wide range of custom hull designs and configurations suitable for use on inland lakes and rivers, inter-coastal, and offshore waters to meet the needs of first responders. For more information visit www.lakeassault.com.