Fire Engineering and the International Society of Fire Service Instructors (ISFSI) are seeking nominations for the 2022 George D. Post Instructor of the Year Award.

Presented every year on the big stage at FDIC International, the award recognizes individuals for extraordinary accomplishments in fire service training.

For more details, download the nomination form (PDF). Nominations must be received by December 31, 2021, and can be submitted online via this interactive form.