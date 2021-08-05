Rosenbauer Partners with IDEX Fire & Safety to Offer SAM™ Integrated Total Water Control System

Today, Rosenbauer America announced a new partnership with IDEX Fire & Safety to offer the SAM™ Integrated Total Water Control System exclusively on Rosenbauer apparatus for rear-mount pump applications.

“SAM is an integrated, total water flow control system that manages the truck’s pump, tank, intakes, and discharges,” said Mark Fusco, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Rosenbauer America. “We are thrilled to offer the SAM system exclusively for Rosenbauer’s rear-mounted apparatus to provide more innovation and technology choices for customers.”

SAM makes complex fire pump operations simple by managing water flow. This allows crews to focus on the fireground without being distracted by what is taking place on the side of the fire apparatus.

With SAM incorporated into Rosenbauer’s rear-mounted apparatus, pump operators can quickly and efficiently use saved presets to set discharge pressures. Even before charging lines, the system automatically opens the tank-to-pump valve, so water is in the pump and ready to go.

“For Rosenbauer customers, this means they can get the highest quality apparatus on the market today, integrated with the most advanced total water control systems,” said Fusco. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to continuously bring the best innovations to firefighters.”

The SAM system can be viewed at FDIC 2021 at the following locations:

Inside the Convention Center

IDEX Fire & Safety-Booth 1823

Outside in the South Street Demo Area

IDEX Fire & Safety – SAM Demo Truck, Booth 19005

“IDEX Fire & Safety is committed to delivering impactful pumping solutions to first responders that improve speed, efficiency, and safety on the fireground,” concluded Bill Simmons, President of IDEX Fire & Safety. “This partnership with one of the industry’s leaders in apparatus technology reinforces IDEX Fire & Safety’s commitment to this mission.”

To learn more, visit www.samflows.com or speak to your Rosenbauer representative.

About Rosenbauer America

Rosenbauer is the world’s leading manufacturer of firefighting vehicles and equipment. Rosenbauer America incorporates global strengths and innovation to provide the largest and most technologically advanced line of custom and commercial pumpers, rescues, tankers, aerials, and the all-new Revolutionary Technology (RT) electric fire truck. Visit the company’s website for more information at http://www.rosenbaueramerica.com/.