Affidavit: Woman Faces Assault Charges for Attacking First Responders at Greeley (CO) Hospital

Morgan McKenzie

Greeley Tribune, Colo.

(MCT)

Dec. 7—Greeley police late this past month arrested a 58-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting two first responders by kicking, biting and spitting on them in an emergency room at a local hospital.

Evangelina Deovalle, 58, a patient at North Colorado Medical Center, was undergoing treatment in an emergency room just after 2 p.m. Nov 22.

Deovalle began kicking and trying to bite staff members while in the emergency room, according to arrest records. While staff members worked to hinder the patient with four-point restraints, Deovalle tried biting paramedic Zaccari Espinoza, according to police.

Espinoza reported to Greeley police he was unsure if he was bit due to Deovalle having no teeth. But the first responder said she might have gummed him.

She then began to form a loogie in her mouth, staff told officers. Registered nurse Andrew Grawe said he told Deovalle, “You better not do it” before she spat on his forehead and safety glasses.

Eventually, hospital staff placed Deovalle into restraints and a spit mask. A few moments later, she was able to move the spit mask above her nose so her mouth was exposed once more.

When Espinoza tried to fix her mask, she spat on his arm.

Both Espinoza and Grawe wore scrubs and had identification cards, clearly presenting themselves as medical professionals, arrest records stated.

Deovalle was booked into the Weld County Jail and faces two second-degree assault charges. She has a pre-trial conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 28 in Weld District Court.

