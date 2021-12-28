AL Man Arrested After Shots Fired at First Responders

William Thornton

Chambers County authorities say a man was arrested Sunday in connection with shots fired at first responders to a reported shooting.

According to the sheriff’s department, dispatchers received a call through the Veterans Administration hotline about 5:10 p.m. regarding a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound at Antioch Church on Alabama 50 in Lafayette. Both deputies and Lafayette EMS responded.

When units arrived, they could not find anyone at the address. The ambulance continued to a nearby church on County Road 28, also called Antioch. There they heard gunshots but could not determine where they were being directed. When deputies arrived, more shots were heard.

Cory McKenzie Leverett, 45, of Roanoke surrendered after verbal contact was made with deputies, and was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office announced. He has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

The case is under investigation by the Chambers County Investigative Division.

