American College of Emergency Physicians Announces New President-Elect and Board of Directors

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) welcomes its new board of directors and board officers, as voted by the ACEP Council during ACEP21, the world’s largest emergency medicine conference. The president-elect will serve a one-year term and new board members can serve up to two three-year terms.

2021-2022 ACEP Board of Directors

Board Officers

Chair of the Board, Alison Haddock, MD, FACEP, is an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Dr. Haddock is a published research author, public speaker and advocate on topics that include health policy, physician wellness and state and federal legislative issues. She attended medical school at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and completed her emergency medicine residency at the University of Michigan.

President, Gillian Schmitz, MD, FACEP, is an associate professor at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. She also serves as the vice chair of education at Brooke Army Medical Center, where she teaches and takes care of patients in the emergency department. Dr. Schmitz has held leadership roles within ACEP and the emergency medicine community, including past chair of the Academic Affairs Committee, subcommittee chair for the Medical Legal Committee, and chair for the Young Physicians Section. She is a former president of ACEP’s Government Services Chapter and past board member of the Emergency Medicine Resident’s Association (EMRA). Dr. Schmitz is a recognized leader in emergency medicine with honors including the National Early Career Faculty Award from the Academy for Women in Academic Emergency Medicine (AWAEM), EMRA’s 45 under 45 and Mentorship Award, and ACEP’s National Teaching Faculty award. Dr. Schmitz has a medical degree from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago and completed her emergency medicine residency at the University of North Carolina.

President-Elect, Christopher S. Kang, MD, FACEP, FAWM, is an emergency physician at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash., and for Olympia Emergency Physicians, LLC, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. He also serves on the faculty of the hospital’s emergency medicine residency program. Dr. Kang was first elected to the board of directors in 2015. Dr. Kang is a past president of Washington ACEP. He served on ACEP’s Chapter Relations Committee and previously chaired the ACEP Disaster Preparedness and Response Committee. He earned his medical degree and completed his residency in emergency medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago.

Vice President, Aisha Terry, MD, MPH, FACEP, is an associate professor of emergency medicine and health policy at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Milken Institute School of Public Health in Washington, DC. She is the senior advisor to the George Washington University Department of Emergency Medicine Health Policy Fellowship and chief executive officer of the Minority Women in Science Foundation (MWSF), a non-profit organization that empowers the dreams of future leaders with interest in science careers. She received her undergraduate degree from Duke University, her medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, and her Master of Public Health from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

Secretary-Treasurer, Jeffrey M. Goodloe, MD, FACEP, is professor of emergency medicine, EMS section chief, and director of the Oklahoma Center for Prehospital and Disaster Medicine in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine. He works clinically at Hillcrest Medical Center Emergency Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma and serves as chief medical officer for the EMS System for Metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa. He is the medical director and a tactical emergency physician for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Dr. Goodloe received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and completed an emergency medicine residency at Methodist Hospital of Indiana/Indiana University School of Medicine. He subsequently served as the inaugural EMS fellow at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas.

Immediate Past President, Mark Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP, is chair emeritus of emergency medicine at St. Joseph’s Health in Paterson and Wayne, New Jersey, where he is known as the innovator behind the nation’s first Alternative to Opioids (ALTO) program. Dr. Rosenberg was first elected to the board of directors of ACEP in 2015 and has served on the board of the Emergency Medicine Foundation, and on the National Pain Management Task Force of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In addition to ALTO, Dr. Rosenberg has long been a champion for advances in palliative and geriatric care, including the ACEP Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation program. Dr. Rosenberg earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine (AOBEM) and the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) in emergency medicine and hospice and palliative care.

Newly Elected Board Members

Rami R. Khoury, MD, FACEP, is vice president of operations-west, Independent Emergency Physicians-PC, in Michigan. Dr. Khoury is also a staff physician with Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Ascension Providence Southfield-Novi campus. He is an assistant clinical professor of osteopathic medicine with Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, and assistant clinical professor of emergency medicine with Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. Dr. Khoury is a past president of the Michigan College of Emergency Physicians. He has a medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine and completed an emergency medicine residency at St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan.

Heidi C. Knowles, MD, FACEP, is the associate medical director, John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. Dr. Knowles is an assistant professor of emergency medicine with Texas Christian University and University of North Texas Health Science Center School of Medicine in Fort Worth, staff emergency physician at Texas Health Southlake, and EMS medical director, Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas. Dr. Knowles is the ACEP representative to the Federation of State Medical Boards and served as past president of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians. She received a medical degree from the University of Texas at Houston Medical School and completed an emergency medicine residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Current Board Members

L. Anthony Cirillo, MD, FACEP, is the director of government affairs for US Acute Care Solutions and does his clinical shifts at the AdventHealth Palm Harbor emergency department in Florida. He was elected to his initial 3-year term to the ACEP Board of Directors in 2018 and currently serves as the board liaison to the Emergency Medicine Practice, Clinical Resource Review, Membership Committee, and to the ACEP sections for medical directors, geriatric emergency medicine, and emergency medicine practice management and public health. He is a past chair of ACEP’s Federal Government Affairs, State Legislative and Regulatory, and Membership Committees. Dr. Cirillo is the immediate past chair of the Emergency Medicine Policy Institute (EMPI) Board of Governors and previously served on the National Emergency Medicine PAC (NEMPAC) Board of Trustees. Dr. Cirillo is the 2018 recipient of ACEP’s Colin C. Rorrie, Jr., PhD Award for Excellence in Health Policy. He is a strong supporter of emergency physician advocacy in health policy and serves as a mentor in the EMRA/ACEP mentorship program. He earned his medical degree at the University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington, VT and completed his residency in emergency medicine at UMASS Medical Center in Worcester, MA.

John T. Finnell, MD, FACEP, FACMI, is an emergency physician at Indiana University in Indianapolis. He serves as the chief medical officer for VisualDx, and senior faculty member and nocturnist for Indiana University’s emergency medicine residency. Dr. Finnell is a past chair of the American Medical Informatics Association Academic Forum. He also is a senior case examiner reviewer for the American Board of Emergency Medicine. Dr. Finnell earned his medical degree from the University of Vermont in Burlington and completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of California, San Francisco-Fresno.

Gabe Kelen, MD, FRCP(C), FACEP, is the current chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Dr. Kelen is director of the Johns Hopkins Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response. He is also a professor of anesthesiology and critical care and health policy and management. Dr. Kelen has extensive experience with public health and infectious disease with a focus on emerging infections. He is a former president of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Association of Academic Chairs of Emergency Medicine and was elected to the National Academies of Science. Dr. Kelen received his medical degree and completed his residency with the University of Toronto and completed an emergency medicine residency at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

James L. Shoemaker, Jr., MD, FACEP, is an attending physician and director of quality and compliance with the democratic group Elite Emergency Physicians, Inc., and volunteer clerkship faculty, Indiana University School of Medicine. He was an ACEP Reimbursement and Leadership Development Fellow and currently serves as ACEP’s alternate representative to the American Medical Association Relative Value Scale Update Committee. Dr. Shoemaker earned a medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Michigan State University/Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies.

Ryan Stanton, MD, FACEP, is an emergency physician with Central Emergency Physicians in Kentucky. Dr. Stanton is the EMS medical director for Lexington-Fayette Urban County, and medical director for the AMR/NASCAR safety team and other EMS agencies. Dr. Stanton is a medical correspondent for WKYT in Kentucky and creator/host of the ACEP Frontline podcast. He is a past president of the Kentucky Chapter of ACEP. Dr. Stanton has a medical degree from James H. Quillen College of Medicine and completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Kentucky.

Arvind Venkat, MD, FACEP, is core faculty, emergency medicine residency program, and attending physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, and director of integrated ethics and system ethics chair at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a professor of emergency medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and national director of research, US Acute Care Solutions, Canton, Ohio. Dr. Venkat is a past president of the Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians and past chair of the ACEP Ethics Committee. He earned his medical degree from the Yale University School of Medicine and completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine/University Hospital.

2021-2022 ACEP Council Officers

Council Speaker, Kelly Gray-Eurom, MD, MMM, FACEP, is a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Florida COM-Jacksonville. She is the chief quality officer and assistant dean of quality and safety for UFHealth Jacksonville. Dr. Gray-Eurom is a past president for the Florida College of Emergency Physicians. Her academic body of work has been focused on ED operations, resident transition to practice and systems improvements. Although most of her academic time is now spent in quality and patient safety, she continues to practice clinically in the emergency department. She received her undergraduate degree from Iowa State University, her medical degree from the University of Vermont COM, and her Master of Medical Management from the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

Council Vice-Speaker, Melissa Wysong Costello, MD, MS, FACEP, FAEMS, is a full-time practicing community emergency physician from Mobile, Alabama. In addition, Dr. Costello serves as an EMS medical director and tactical physician for several agencies in her community. Dr. Costello is past president of the Alabama Chapter of ACEP. She has a medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine and a Master of Science in Science of Health Care Delivery from Arizona State University. She completed an emergency medicine residency at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.