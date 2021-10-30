At Least Eight Hospitalized in MA for Carbon Monoxide Exposure

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Eight people were taken to the hospital in Massachusetts for carbon monoxide exposures.

The three incidents south of Boston were all related to operating generators in homes as parts of the state continue to deal with power outages following this week’s nor’easter, NBC Boston reports.

Three adults and two children from a residence in Brockton were taken to the hospital Thursday night with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, the station said.

Firefighters found a running generator on the first floor and a woman who was slipping in and out of consciousness. Everyone in the household, which was in a neighborhood that lost power during the storm, also showed elevated carbon monoxide levels.

In nearby Hanson, firefighters responded to two carbon monoxide incidents at separate residences early Friday morning, NBC 10 reported. At one of the homes, firefighters found elevated levels of carbon monoxide and took three residents to the hospital for evaluation.

Carbon monoxide is poisonous and odorless and can produce headaches, nausea, confusion, unconsciousness and death.

Fire officials urge people to take the safety precautions including installing working carbon monoxide alarms on every floor of their home. They also advised residents to never use a generator inside, and, when possible, place them at least five feet away from the house.