Black Ice, Crashes in Interstate 90 in MT

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Treacherous driving conditions due to freezing rain in western Montana caused crashes that blocked lanes on Interstate 90 both east and west of Missoula and led Missoula Public Schools to cancel classes because buses were unable to run safely.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 west of Alberton were blocked Wednesday morning after several semi tractor-trailers slid off the ice-covered road and other rigs jackknifed trying to avoid the accidents, said Mel Holtz, spokesperson for the Frenchtown Rural Fire District.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District posted photos of vehicles that crashed, slid off the road or had to pull over because the roads were covered with black ice.

The cab of one semi was damaged when the driver, who was traveling downhill, was unable to stop before running into the back of another semi that had pulled over, Holtz said.

Two minor injuries were reported among all the slide-offs and crashes, but no one was taken to the hospital, he said.

“These are some of the worst roads I have seen in a while, and it’s amazing no serious injuries happened” on the stretch of interstate included in the rural fire district, Holtz said.

The district’s ambulance spun around when the driver tapped on the brakes at the scene, and fire crews had to wear ice cleats to avoid slipping and falling, he said.

About 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) east of Missoula, eastbound Interstate 90 was down to one lane for a time due to crashes near the Turah exit, although traffic began moving as conditions improved late Wednesday morning.

Missoula schools initially planned on a two-hour delay to start the school day, but later said classes would not be held.

“Our partners at Beach Transportation have informed us that buses are not able to run the routes due to icy road conditions,” the district posted on social media. “All school activities are canceled as well.”