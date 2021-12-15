CT First Responders Recall Sandy Hook on Ninth Anniversary

Jesse Leavenworth

Hartford Courant

Former state police Sgt. Jeff Covello and former trooper Edward Benecchi saw all the horror there was to see nine years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Benecchi was among the first troopers to arrive at the scene of the massacre of 20 first-graders and 6 adult staff members on Dec. 14, 2012, all shot by Adam Lanza, who had also killed his mother earlier that day and later himself.

Images, smells, all the anguish of the victims’ families on that darkest of days are on Benecchi’s mind forever.

“We get called to everybody’s bad day,” he said, “and sometimes, those bad days are horrendous.”

As head of an investigative team, Covello spent eight days at the school. Memories of that time bring a mix of empathy and appreciation of life, the father of three said.

“I feel horrible for the families,” Covello said. “Those are the people who have the biggest burden to carry for the rest of their lives.”

On that Friday morning, Benecchi was assigned to Troop A in Southbury and had just finished checking a commuter lot off I-84 when the call came in about an active shooter at the Newtown school. Other cops were there when he arrived, but no one was sure if the shooter was still inside.

Benecchi remembered the glass panel next to the front doors that Lanza had shot out with his Bushmaster rifle. Benecchi formed an impromptu medical team with Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon, who died this year of COVID-19, and other cops, planning to treat the injured, and they went in.

“At the time we entered, there were conflicting reports,” Benecchi said. The shooter “had not been officially located. There were reports of multiple gunmen in the school and radio traffic that someone had left. It was very chaotic.

“Nothing really prepares you for what you’re about to experience. It was a very bad situation; it progressively got worse.”

In the school hall and classrooms, Benecchi remembered the smell of gunpowder and shell casings littering the floor. Lanza was down, obviously dead, just inside a classroom. At first, Benecchi said, he thought the 20-year-old Lanza was a child.

“He was very small and frail,” he said.

He had been a trooper for 12 years and his initial response was to put on a tough exterior and carry on, Benecchi said. At that time, the mental health of first responders was relatively uncharted territory and there was a stigma to seeking help.

“The state police, they tried; they did the best they could,” he said of services offered to personnel in the wake of the massacre. “This was just an event that clearly we weren’t ready for in terms of the sheer size and magnitude of what this was. I think it overwhelmed the resources we had in place.”

Benecchi didn’t talk about the shooting. He became withdrawn with family members. Answering an alarm at a school one year later rewound images from the awful scene, he said. Hyper-vigilance also became a problem. He remembered eating in a restaurant with family and panicking when he couldn’t spot the exit.

Benecchi said he sought counseling and it has helped. Attitudes have changed, he said, and more people are getting the counseling they need.

Trooper Kenneth Dillon told The Washington Post in 2019 that he suffered post traumatic stress syndrome in the aftermath of the massacre. Dillon said the smell of pizza rewinds his mind to that day.

“When everything happened, big trays of pizza were left out on the counter in the cafeteria,” the newspaper quoted him saying. “Over the next week while we processed the scene it began to rot and smell really bad, and it blended with the other unfortunate smells, like blood just down the hallway — the smell of evil. After that, anytime I’d smell pizza, it would take me back to that time.”

During a 30-year career as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician, paramedic and police officer, Dillon had seen “the worst of the worst — plane crashes, burned bodies, terrible car accidents,” he told the paper.

“Sandy Hook was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Covello, who has three sons, said, “I cherish my children. The value of life just went up exponentially for me that day.”

