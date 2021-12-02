Death of Man in Fiery Crash Outside Staten Island (NY) School Ruled a Suicide

David Luces

Dec. 2—STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The death of a 24-year-old man who crashed his vehicle outside Susan Wagner High School late last month has been ruled a suicide, according to a spokeswoman for the city medical examiner.

Self-immolation was deemed the cause of death.

The victim has been identified by multiple sources and colleagues online as off-duty FDNY EMT Vladimir Sabatelli, of Brooklyn.

On Nov. 23, Sabatelli crashed his 2020 Dodge Challenger just before midnight. The vehicle slammed into Susan Wagner, located at 1200 Manor Road in Sea View, before overturning and bursting into flames with the driver still inside. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

A recent graduate of the FDNY EMS academy, Sabatelli was assigned to Station 55 in the Bronx and worked as a volunteer firefighter with Richmond Engine Co. 1, located at 3664 Richmond Rd., according to a GoFundMe set up by colleagues read.

“During his time, Vlad was an outstanding member of our company and served the community of Richmondtown selflessly, responding to numerous fires, medical emergencies, and disasters within the confines of our large response area,” the dedication said.

