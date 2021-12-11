Fire Union: IL Chief’s Order on Non-Emergency Calls May Compromise Public Safety

Boris Ladwig

Herald-Times, Bloomington, Ind.

(MCT)

Dec. 9—EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second story in a two-part series on concerns being voiced by Bloomington’s firefighters.

The head of the Bloomington firefighters union said a recent order by the fire chief to have the department respond to non-emergency calls has left firefighters irate — and worried about public safety.

Since Nov. 1, Bloomington firefighters have been dispatched to non-emergency lift assist calls, in which firefighters may help someone who needs to move from a wheelchair to a bed or someone who has fallen and cannot get back up or into bed without help.

Firefighter Jordan Canada, who also is the president of the local firefighters union, said he worries that by occupying firefighters with non-emergency calls, the department is risking delayed response times for fires and other emergencies in which minutes can mean the difference between life and death.

Bloomington (IN) Firefighters Warn Low Pay, Burnout Threatens Staffing Shortage

“It is a huge safety concern,” Canada said. “Many of our fire members are furious about this, to put it politely.”

Canada said if firefighters are responding to a non-emergent lift assist call, and a fire call comes in, the department would have to send the next-closest fire unit, which could be farther away than the unit that normally would respond.

However, Chief Jason Moore said the new policy would reduce the burden on the ambulance service “leaving them available for more critical emergencies.”

“While the ambulance service did not request these changes, we wanted to enhance the service to people who needed this type of help,” he told The Herald-Times via email.

“This is a non-emergent call for us which means crews may be diverted to a more critical call such as a structure fire with a replacement unit dispatched. This replacement unit may be an ambulance if we are tied up with serious fire calls for service,” the chief said.

Canada and Moore also disagree about the frequency with which such calls occur.

Moore said non-emergent lift assist calls come in, on average, less than twice per 24-hour shift, based on dispatch data. However, Canada said in the first 24-hour shift after the change was announced, firefighters had to respond to six such calls, including three to the same address.

Canada said firefighters worry they will be inundated by the calls, which, if they become routine, would increase response times to fires.

Moore said the change also will improve response times, reduce frustration experienced by callers and shorten the overall response time for people who have fallen and can’t get up.

“On average, non-emergent lift assist calls were taking 25-35 minutes to be resolved, which, if it were someone close to me (lying) on the floor waiting for assistance, seems unreasonable,” Moore said. “On the first day of following this new protocol we were able to provide assistance within a few minutes for each of these individuals.”

Canada also criticized the lack of communication from Moore, as firefighters were not involved in the discussion about the changes and were simply informed via email one afternoon.

“It doesn’t make any sense that we’re being used for a non life-threatening call,” Canada said. “We have never done this type of call.”

Moore said the change also came about in part because the department next year will gain community care coordinators who will be tasked to reduce 911 calls by engaging with people who have a high usage of 911 services.

“Overall, this decision was not made without properly evaluating the potential impact to our responsibilities,” he said. “Our sole mission is to help our citizens, and this responsibility is within our scope of care and capabilities. We do not just put out fires, we are a service organization that improves the quality of life for those who need help.”

Boris Ladwig is the city government reporter for The Herald-Times. Contact him at bladwig@heraldt.com.

___

(c)2021 the Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.)

Visit the Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.) at www.heraldtimesonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.